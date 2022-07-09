Brian Mueller: Broadly experienced and a good listener

Residents of Olmsted County, District 4,

My name is Brian Mueller and I am running for Olmsted County Commissioner, District 4. I am anxious to be your new representative!

I have previous experience dealing with local government issues having served for 18 years on the Rochester Township Board, which included working with budgets, road and bridge maintenance, snow plowing, equipment maintenance, and employees.

I have owned and operated a small business in Olmsted County (Mueller Equipment Service) for 29 years and have a lot of experience interacting with people. I am pro-agriculture and have farm background with my wife’s family’s farm (Bourquin Farms) so am aware of agricultural issues and the challenges farmers are facing.

My brother-in-law suffers from cerebral palsy and lives in a group home. I know first-hand the impact COVID has had on such individuals with employment opportunities going away, programs being discontinued, and care being impacted by staffing shortages. My interests include property taxes, health & human services, and funding for small towns.

ADVERTISEMENT

A county commissioner should be a good listener, not make decisions in haste, and be respectful to other people. I believe I possess all these qualities. I look forward to assisting with long-range planning to improve Olmsted County.

I am ready to represent you! Please vote for Brian Mueller on Aug. 9!

Brian Mueller