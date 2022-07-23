SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Britt Noser: Let's stop Rochester's slide into big-city-style decline

Letter to the Editor graphic
July 23, 2022 09:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

I am a regular citizen just like you who became fed up with the direction and priorities of our city. I am not part of the Rochester establishment so therefore I do not owe any favors to any one interest over another.

Rochester is my hometown and the hometown of my ancestors. I want the children of Rochester, including my own, to have the same opportunities that I had growing up here. I believe Rochester is on the wrong track. This realization motivated me to get engaged and run for office.

Also Read
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Kim Norton: Strong leadership has led to an effective city operation
It has been an honor to serve as Rochester’s Mayor. As I look back at the goals I pledged to address when I first took office, I am proud of the progress we have made. Together we are:
July 23, 2022 09:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Dean Koutsoukos: Rochester needs to reestablish winning approach
Many generations have worked hard to make Rochester a No. 1 city. It’s been a great city for residents, businesses and visitors for a long time. However, Rochester’s history of expand and grow has changed to re-image and replace.
July 23, 2022 08:30 AM
Load More

Rochester is at an inflection point. If we do not set a new course now many of the changes currently occurring will be difficult to reverse. Simply put, Rochester cannot afford another four years of Kim Norton. The lack of strong leadership by the previous mayor left a power vacuum that was quickly filled by Kim Norton. Bad ideas that began to take root under Mayor Brede have blossomed under Norton.

Disastrous leadership during the pandemic has only set us further behind. Many of the ideas currently in favor at City Hall are the same ideas that led once prosperous cities into decline. Cities such as Los Angeles, Detroit, Minneapolis and Baltimore all shared a similar downfall.

Rochester is currently undergoing what I describe as minneapolization. Runaway spending, partisan agendas and rising crime are the bitter fruit of rotten ideas.

ADVERTISEMENT

DSC_0006 (3).JPG
Britt Noser
Submitted

The good news is that it does not have to be this way and I am optimistic that if we uncouple ourselves from these failed concepts and restore our traditions of organic, local leadership and steady incremental growth, we can return to a better balance of prosperity and stability.

For a citizen-led City Hall, vote for me, Britt Noser, in the Aug. 9 primary election.

Britt Noser

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Bradley Trahan: I will listen and be a consensus-builder
I have been a resident of Rochester for the past 41 years. My wife Joanie and I have been married for 25 years, and we have three children: Brenden, United States Air Force Active Duty; Reece, residing at home; and Payton, a student at RCTC. I have been a professional search recruiter with Express Employment Professionals for the past 10 ½ years.
July 23, 2022 08:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Experience has prepared me to be a council member
Developing and improving oneself is the first step in helping others. Many feel it is time for me to stand up and represent the people of Rochester. Residents, businesses, and the interests of our community can be heard if someone is willing to lead.
July 22, 2022 05:22 PM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Give fresh consideration to roundabouts
Have you sat in a four-way intersection with traffic lights and no one is moving? Think roundabouts. There are a few of these in Rochester but efforts to expand them here and elsewhere have been thwarted for numerous reasons.
July 19, 2022 02:30 PM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Justin Cook: Add parent's perspective to school board
Editor's note: A technical error prevented Justin Cook's letter from arriving in time for its scheduled publication last week.
July 19, 2022 12:30 PM