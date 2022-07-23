Britt Noser: Let's stop Rochester's slide into big-city-style decline

I am a regular citizen just like you who became fed up with the direction and priorities of our city. I am not part of the Rochester establishment so therefore I do not owe any favors to any one interest over another.

Rochester is my hometown and the hometown of my ancestors. I want the children of Rochester, including my own, to have the same opportunities that I had growing up here. I believe Rochester is on the wrong track. This realization motivated me to get engaged and run for office.

Rochester is at an inflection point. If we do not set a new course now many of the changes currently occurring will be difficult to reverse. Simply put, Rochester cannot afford another four years of Kim Norton. The lack of strong leadership by the previous mayor left a power vacuum that was quickly filled by Kim Norton. Bad ideas that began to take root under Mayor Brede have blossomed under Norton.

Disastrous leadership during the pandemic has only set us further behind. Many of the ideas currently in favor at City Hall are the same ideas that led once prosperous cities into decline. Cities such as Los Angeles, Detroit, Minneapolis and Baltimore all shared a similar downfall.

Rochester is currently undergoing what I describe as minneapolization. Runaway spending, partisan agendas and rising crime are the bitter fruit of rotten ideas.

The good news is that it does not have to be this way and I am optimistic that if we uncouple ourselves from these failed concepts and restore our traditions of organic, local leadership and steady incremental growth, we can return to a better balance of prosperity and stability.

For a citizen-led City Hall, vote for me, Britt Noser, in the Aug. 9 primary election.

