Casey McGregor: I'll represent the workers

I grew up in Wells, Minnesota. I moved to Rochester 20 years ago.

I was honored to grow up on a farm, in a hard-working, small business family with my grandfather starting his own trucking business and working 24 hours, seven days a week, because when you own a business you are always on, even on your days off.

I have learned this by following the spirit of entrepreneurship and opening a small salon. Like many people during the Covid pandemic, I was forced to shut down my business. I am a story and a voice for all that are rising from the ashes of the pandemic that decimated our economy and small businesses. I want to represent the face and the voice of those in the service industry, hospitality, cosmetology, restaurants, landscaping, construction, and so many other small business owners.

Casey McGregor. Contributed

I feel that all workers and industries play their part to be essential in the backbone of our economy and providing for our families. To be a good steward of our resources and what we invest in our infrastructure. I will bring a different perspective to City Council.

