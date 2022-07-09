SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Letters
Opinion
Catherine Davis: A fresh perspective to serve everyone's needs

Catherine Davis headshot.jpg
Catherine Davis
July 09, 2022 09:00 AM
My name is Catherine Davis and I’m running for Olmsted County Commissioner District 5.

For over 20 years, I’ve been actively involved in our community, serving on boards and committees with the goal of making Olmsted County the best it can be. I’m ready to take the next step and work for family, friends, and neighbors on the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners.

I’m running to build on the policies and direction set by past boards and reimagine how we deliver services to meet everyone’s needs and ultimately enhance quality of life. I’ll do this by bringing a fresh perspective, asking questions to understand all sides of an issue, elevating the voices of those who have lived experiences, and being approachable and accessible.

I’m asking for your vote on Aug. 9 for Olmsted County Commissioner District 5.

Catherine Davis

