Opinion | Letters
Dean Koutsoukos: Rochester needs to reestablish winning approach

July 23, 2022 08:30 AM
Many generations have worked hard to make Rochester a No. 1 city. It’s been a great city for residents, businesses and visitors for a long time. However, Rochester’s history of expand and grow has changed to re-image and replace.

Many businesses and workers are leaving Rochester. Much of Rochester’s future is now being influenced by former staff of Twin Cities mayors’ offices and businessmen instead of by many of the bright minds of Rochester business leaders and citizens.

As many may remember, Sears was once the No. 1 retailer, until outsiders told Sears it needed to re-image to compete with the fast growing, but smaller, Wal-Mart. Sears is now bankrupt, and Rochester can’t afford to make the same mistake.

How do we avoid making that mistake? By putting a person with real experience and dedication to public service into the mayor’s office. Someone who understands logic, efficiency, advanced planning and working well with others to avoid chaos, cost overruns and legal problems.

Someone who understands the current process is driving up costs of construction, employment and taxes, which are forcing our grocers, day cares, drug stores and contractors to increase the prices you pay so they can stay in business. Someone who understands that the best way to deal with crime is to deal with it in its early stages before it becomes a habit and a lifestyle.

I am that person with the experience and understanding to be your mayor, that will do these right things in restoring Rochester’s opportunities, priorities and affordability.

As Abe Lincoln and Harriet Tubman proved in their efforts to end slavery, empathy and compassion are not based on race or gender. It is based on the passion to do the right things.

Dean Koutsoukos

Check www.deankoutsoukos.com for more information.

Constantine “Dean” Koutsoukos

