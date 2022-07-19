SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Elena Niehoff: I want to give back to this great country

Letter to the Editor graphic
July 19, 2022 12:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

My name is Elena Niehoff. I am running for the Rochester Public School Board position #6.

I am a wife, mother, and grandmother who loves family and this beautiful country. In 1998 I immigrated with my family from Ukraine to the United States and became a citizen of this great country. I feel this experience has given me a unique perspective on how great this country really is.

Also Read
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Justin Cook: Add parent's perspective to school board
Editor's note: A technical error prevented Justin Cook's letter from arriving in time for its scheduled publication last week.
July 19, 2022 12:30 PM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Cathy Nathan: Let me continue positive work on the school board
My name is Cathy Nathan, a candidate for Seat 6 on the Rochester School Board. I have seen first hand the power of education, community, and collaboration in Rochester. As the proud parent of two Rochester Public School graduates, I spent a decade as a community volunteer in our schools while also advocating for family engagement and education resources. It has been an honor to serve on the Rochester Public School Board over the last four years and to help our community navigate the complex challenges we have faced together during that time.
July 19, 2022 11:30 AM
Load More

For those people who have never experienced socialism, let me assure you that socialism is not about getting a lot of free stuff from the government. Instead, it seeks to remove God from society and remove God-given rights from the people.

America gave me the opportunity to realize my dreams. I earned an associate degree in nursing through Rochester Community College and a bachelor's degree in nursing through Winona State University. I am a certified public health nurse. During my career I worked for several health care organizations, and I volunteered with the Salvation Army and served on their board for one year.

I stand for equal opportunity for all children regardless of race, for preserving children’s innocence, for restoring discipline in classrooms, for restoring academic excellence and for protecting parental rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Niehoff.jpg
Elena Niehoff

I want to give back to our community and help all students reach their full potential. I am running in a slate of four conservative candidates whose individual knowledge and skills blend very well together in a way that will help our students achieve this goal.

Please vote for me on Aug. 9.

My website: www.4YourChildren.org.

Elena Niehoff

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Patrick Farmer: School security is a main issue
Dear readers, What has been good in District 535? Well, Century High School was designed to be entirely converted into a state prison in the event that Rochester instantly lost half its population. That's a good idea. It's added security in a time of mass shootings and can become a FEMA camp should aliens invade or planet X arrives.
July 19, 2022 11:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Longer prison sentences won't reduce crime
In response to recent drive-by shootings in Rochester, I share former Olmsted County Attorney Ray Schmitz’s concern about citizens protecting themselves by arming themselves. However, I disagree with his statement that the answer is “tough prosecution, mandatory minimums and significant punishment.”
July 19, 2022 10:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: We can work together to end homelessness
No one deserves to be homeless. Why do we have homeless individuals in Rochester? Do there need to be higher paying jobs? Cheaper daycare?
July 19, 2022 09:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Be an advocate for special needs organizations
Bear Creek Services and all other similar organizations are in difficult financial straits. These are hard times for many folks. Yet, special needs individuals need the services that all organizations such as Bear Creek Services provide.
July 16, 2022 11:00 AM