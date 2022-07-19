Elena Niehoff: I want to give back to this great country
My name is Elena Niehoff. I am running for the Rochester Public School Board position #6.
I am a wife, mother, and grandmother who loves family and this beautiful country. In 1998 I immigrated with my family from Ukraine to the United States and became a citizen of this great country. I feel this experience has given me a unique perspective on how great this country really is.
For those people who have never experienced socialism, let me assure you that socialism is not about getting a lot of free stuff from the government. Instead, it seeks to remove God from society and remove God-given rights from the people.
America gave me the opportunity to realize my dreams. I earned an associate degree in nursing through Rochester Community College and a bachelor's degree in nursing through Winona State University. I am a certified public health nurse. During my career I worked for several health care organizations, and I volunteered with the Salvation Army and served on their board for one year.
I stand for equal opportunity for all children regardless of race, for preserving children’s innocence, for restoring discipline in classrooms, for restoring academic excellence and for protecting parental rights.
I want to give back to our community and help all students reach their full potential. I am running in a slate of four conservative candidates whose individual knowledge and skills blend very well together in a way that will help our students achieve this goal.
Please vote for me on Aug. 9.
My website: www.4YourChildren.org.
Elena Niehoff