Elena Niehoff: I want to give back to this great country

My name is Elena Niehoff. I am running for the Rochester Public School Board position #6.

I am a wife, mother, and grandmother who loves family and this beautiful country. In 1998 I immigrated with my family from Ukraine to the United States and became a citizen of this great country. I feel this experience has given me a unique perspective on how great this country really is.

For those people who have never experienced socialism, let me assure you that socialism is not about getting a lot of free stuff from the government. Instead, it seeks to remove God from society and remove God-given rights from the people.

America gave me the opportunity to realize my dreams. I earned an associate degree in nursing through Rochester Community College and a bachelor's degree in nursing through Winona State University. I am a certified public health nurse. During my career I worked for several health care organizations, and I volunteered with the Salvation Army and served on their board for one year.

I stand for equal opportunity for all children regardless of race, for preserving children’s innocence, for restoring discipline in classrooms, for restoring academic excellence and for protecting parental rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elena Niehoff

I want to give back to our community and help all students reach their full potential. I am running in a slate of four conservative candidates whose individual knowledge and skills blend very well together in a way that will help our students achieve this goal.

Please vote for me on Aug. 9.

My website: www.4YourChildren.org.

Elena Niehoff