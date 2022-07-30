SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Opinion | Letters
Haroun McClellan: Reduce government power and control in our lives

Letter to the Editor graphic
July 30, 2022 08:00 AM
The legal issue in Roe v. Wade was never a woman’s right to an abortion, but whether the government may impose laws upon something so private as our own bodies. The Court decided that without the fundamental right to privacy, many of the first 10 amendments of the Bill of Rights would be meaningless. Other fundamental rights with similar status include the right to marriage, interstate travel, voting, and raising one’s children.

Anyone who professes to care about the “sanctity of life” must recognize that many abortive procedures are life-saving surgeries for women, especially circumstances where the fetus is not viable and has become dangerous to the mother’s health. The deluge of new laws across the country that impose the government’s will on a woman’s private body make no such distinctions that would preserve the sanctity of her life.

I would prefer to reduce government power and control in our private lives. This country was founded by visionaries who believed that one person’s religious beliefs do not override the moral convictions of another — a premise that has since attracted millions more to live here. The law should not be a tool of oppression to curtail our rights and freedoms, but this is the reality of our legal system today, and repealing Roe is simply the latest example. Women are the first group to lose Constitutional rights since the Court robbed us of the protections we had under Roe, but other fundamental rights of all Americans are already being targeted.

Haroun McClellan
Haroun McClellan

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
