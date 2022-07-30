SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Letters
James Rainwater: A lifetime of service for others

July 30, 2022
Americans should be able to vote and not stand in line for seven hours to do it. Different customs and beliefs should be respected, not shunned or hated.

I have spent the bulk of my life serving and helping others. From delivering newspapers for the Red Wing Republican Eagle as an 11-year-old, to volunteering in the Civil Air Patrol in high school, and finally to settling disputes as an attorney-mediator-arbitrator, I have seen what can be achieved when people work together.

I present the best leadership for the First District. I'm only beholden to our Constitution, not special interests, corporate financial support, or party fanatics. Go to my website, rainwaterforcongress.com, and read my positions on pressing issues. I believe it's imperative to take action now, with so many things in the balance — our individual rights, access to voting, rising racial intolerance, our food, health, and national security, and a warming earth.

I'm not running for Congress to fulfill some political progression or retirement fantasy. I'm running because I've spent a lifetime in service to others, a lifetime pondering what can be achieved with and without government action, a lifetime standing up for fairness, a lifetime looking to a brighter future for America.

James Rainwater
If you're a Republican, consider crossing over and voting for me in the primary. If you're an independent, I offer more commonality than any other candidate because I've been there. If you're a Democrat, I bring the fire of my passion, principles, and commitment to justice.

James Rainwater

