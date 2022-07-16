Jean Marvin: Every child deserves our best

When a community values and empowers its children, the entire community — not just the children — benefit. I held this unwavering belief when I began serving on Rochester’s school board in 2015. That belief was informed by four decades of experience as an RPS classroom teacher and the experience of working with thousands of our district’s students and their families. Some of the lessons they taught me about education include these:

Students feel valued in an environment where they are welcomed, safe and respected regardless of their ethnicity, race, economic status, gender identity or group membership. They feel valued when they can embrace their background and culture and when the curriculum they encounter is fact based, age appropriate and reflects and responds to the diversity of learners.

Jean Marvin

Most importantly, students are empowered — and do best — when they acquire the skills to become independent learners: problem solvers and critical thinkers who consider different perspectives and create their own intelligent opinions. These students graduate from high school confident, ready to be lifelong learners, determined to make their community better.

We are living in a period of unprecedented challenges for families and schools, nationwide. In Rochester as elsewhere, we witness students whose academic progress has faltered, whose mental health is in jeopardy and whose behavior is disruptive. RPS, under the current school board and with extensive community input, has created a robust plan to address these challenges and do the work necessary to make schools safe, ensure academics are relevant and rigorous, and provide youth with the resources that will support their physical, mental and emotional health.

This work is critically important, especially now. I’m ready and eager to get it done. Every child — and this community — deserves our best. Please vote in the Rochester School Board primary on Aug. 9.

