SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Justin Cook: Add parent's perspective to school board

Letter to the Editor graphic
July 19, 2022 12:30 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Editor's note: A technical error prevented Justin Cook's letter from arriving in time for its scheduled publication last week.

My name is Justin Cook, and I am running for the board of Rochester Public Schools, position 2. 

Also Read
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Elena Niehoff: I want to give back to this great country
My name is Elena Niehoff. I am running for the Rochester Public School Board position #6.
July 19, 2022 12:00 PM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Cathy Nathan: Let me continue positive work on the school board
My name is Cathy Nathan, a candidate for Seat 6 on the Rochester School Board. I have seen first hand the power of education, community, and collaboration in Rochester. As the proud parent of two Rochester Public School graduates, I spent a decade as a community volunteer in our schools while also advocating for family engagement and education resources. It has been an honor to serve on the Rochester Public School Board over the last four years and to help our community navigate the complex challenges we have faced together during that time.
July 19, 2022 11:30 AM
Load More

I am running because I think it’s past time we add a parent’s perspective on our school board. My wife of 17 years and I relocated to Rochester five years ago with our four kids, now in grades K-7. 

Dr. Cook is a pathologist completing her fellowship at Mayo and I’m a lawyer for The Nielsen Company, where I serve as associate general counsel for intellectual property. 

Like so many of you, my family loves our schools, and we value our children's teachers, but we are concerned about the future of our school district in the current environment that so often seeks to inject politics into classrooms and sow divisiveness in our community all to the detriment of our students. We are troubled by the challenges posed in the district’s financial forecast, and we are concerned by the recent rates of academic proficiency in our district. 

ADVERTISEMENT

My vision is one in which Rochester emerges from this chapter as a true center of excellence in public education. As Rochester continues to grow, the next several years present opportunities to lay the foundation for an even more vibrant, robust economy to come. 

Justin Cook headshot (1).jpg
Justin Cook

I expect our district to lead the nation in ensuring that every third-grade student attains reading proficiency, and I will insist on equipping our schools with a multi-tiered system of supports framework that offers science-based structured literacy.  And I am more than ready to witness real progress against the goals to attain educational equity. 

Let’s think bigger together! I’m inquisitive, I’ll question long-held assumptions, and I love data. Let me bring my energetic problem-solving approach to bear, and let’s add public education to the list of things Rochester is best at! 

Justin Cook

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Patrick Farmer: School security is a main issue
Dear readers, What has been good in District 535? Well, Century High School was designed to be entirely converted into a state prison in the event that Rochester instantly lost half its population. That's a good idea. It's added security in a time of mass shootings and can become a FEMA camp should aliens invade or planet X arrives.
July 19, 2022 11:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Longer prison sentences won't reduce crime
In response to recent drive-by shootings in Rochester, I share former Olmsted County Attorney Ray Schmitz’s concern about citizens protecting themselves by arming themselves. However, I disagree with his statement that the answer is “tough prosecution, mandatory minimums and significant punishment.”
July 19, 2022 10:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: We can work together to end homelessness
No one deserves to be homeless. Why do we have homeless individuals in Rochester? Do there need to be higher paying jobs? Cheaper daycare?
July 19, 2022 09:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Be an advocate for special needs organizations
Bear Creek Services and all other similar organizations are in difficult financial straits. These are hard times for many folks. Yet, special needs individuals need the services that all organizations such as Bear Creek Services provide.
July 16, 2022 11:00 AM