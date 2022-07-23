SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Kim Norton: Strong leadership has led to an effective city operation

July 23, 2022 09:30 AM
It has been an honor to serve as Rochester’s Mayor. As I look back at the goals I pledged to address when I first took office, I am proud of the progress we have made. Together we are:

  • Supporting public safety measures to ensure safe neighborhoods and affordable housing.
  • Making our city government operations more effective and responsive to those we serve.
  • Building streets, transit options and new developments that are environmentally sustainable.
  • Listening to many voices from the public as we invest in our downtown and grow as a city.
  • Addressing homelessness head-on by building effective relationships with community partners.

The COVID-19 pandemic was certainly the most difficult challenge our community has encountered in decades. As your Mayor, I prioritized the public’s health and worked to protect us from the devastating economic impacts associated with the pandemic. I consulted respected medical and public health experts from across our city, our region and our nation. I worked with the city council to help our city implement the science-based guidelines recommended by these experts. I made some tough decisions when those decisions had to be made.

Kim Norton

With our city council and staff we’ve continued to move our growing community forward. We’ve secured grants and other funding for innovative programming that will address some of our city’s top priorities. This includes winning a grant of almost $2 million that will help train women of color to fill much-needed, high-skill jobs in the construction industry. And we joined the City Data Alliance, which will train city staff to make data-informed decisions.

With your support, I will continue to lead with civility and work with our city’s staff and the city council to create an equitable and vibrant community for all who live here.

Kim Norton

