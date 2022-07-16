SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Letters
Opinion
Opinion
Kim Rishavy: Time to reverse negative trends in RPS

July 16, 2022
My name is Kim Rishavy and I am running for Seat 5 on the Rochester Public School Board.

I was born and raised in Rochester, I have been married for 37 years to my husband, Jerry, and we have two adult children and four grandchildren. We all attended the Rochester Public Schools and graduated from John Marshall High School.

Kim Rishavy

The changes that have occurred over the past few years makes the Rochester Public Schools I knew unrecognizable. What used to be a learning environment that was safe, all-inclusive and focused on academics has turned into a place of violence and disrespect with disruption in the classrooms, as was stated in a recent Post Bulletin article.

No matter what side of the aisle you sit on, I think everyone can agree that the basic need and right of a child is to feel safe. The Rochester Public Schools system has lost its credibility in being able to enforce policy for this basic need and that is unacceptable.

In order to change the disastrous course the current school board and current superintendent have created, we need new people elected who understand that all children, regardless of color, deserve the basic need of feeling safe and that consequences for disruptive behavior will be enforced. Also, to be fiscally responsible with the taxpayers' money, and to be transparent with parents and the public.

I am dedicated to being that person; a voice for the children, parents and community and bring back credibility, safety and academic excellence that prepares all children to reach their highest individual potential through enforcing current policies and making necessary policy changes.

So let’s start with the four seats on the school board and fill them with Kim Rishavy, Rae Parker, Elena Niehoff and John Whelan. Who’s ready for a change? Vote Aug. 9 and visit www.4yourchildren.org.

Kim Rishavy

