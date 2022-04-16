SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Opinion | Letters

Letter: Help build scholarship program to honor Radar

Letter to the Editor graphic
April 16, 2022 09:30 AM
Congratulations to the Fools Five Race Organization on yet another successful road race. The entire Lewiston community’s dedication to raise funds for cancer research is awe-inspiring. It makes me proud to call Lewiston my hometown.

This year’s featured guest, Jack Radar, holds a special bond to many in Lewiston and surrounding communities. Jack served as teacher, coach and athletic director in the Lewiston-Altura School District for 30 years. Over his career, Jack displayed a deep passion for athletics that served as a teaching tool both on and off the playing fields. And that passion remains on full display today as he continues to mentor young athletes and support local athletic teams in spite of his 2017 cancer diagnosis and treatment.

As one of Jack's former student-athletes, I want to say “thank you” for the mentoring and coaching he provided me in my early life. Knowing that I am just one of many such former students and that he continues to do the same to same today compels me to make our community aware of the “Jack Rader Scholarship Award.” Started in 2016, the scholarship is awarded annually to a graduating senior at Lewiston-Altura High School that has excelled in academics, athletics, and community during their high school career.

To keep the scholarship going, and potentially increase the annual award, I would invite others to contribute to the scholarship. Donations can be made to the Jack Rader Scholarship Fund at the Winona Community Foundation. You can donate at www.winonacf.org or by calling (507) 454-6511. I would also appreciate you helping to spread the word.

Joe Ihrke, former Lewiston resident

