Letter: Why has election fraud not been found?

What makes sense to you? If there was "massive fraud" in the last election, as Trump endlessly claims, then isn't it odd that nothing has been discovered by the many state Republican investigations?

If there was massive fraud, does that mean that Republicans in general are inept and stupid?

Or, of course, it could mean that the Big Lie is just that: a lie. And what should we think of the majority of Republicans who either accept the Big Lie or are too cowardly to refute it? What should we think of those Republican politicians and political operatives who continue to push lies and misinformation that festers and infects our democracy?

Perhaps we should call it by its name: Evil.

Greg Rendahl, Ostrander