Letter: $11.25 per month is more than meets the eye

Only $11.25 a month! That's the amount RPS Superintendent Kent Pekel quoted in a recent PB Opinion piece it would cost the average homeowner if a new technology referendum is approved this fall. Never mind declining or stagnant enrollment, standardized test scores, and grade-level proficiency results with the hundreds of millions of dollars RPS already receives from taxpayers.

Days before Mr. Pekel's piece, Rep. Tina Liebling (DFL) mailed a letter to constituents summarizing the 2023 Minnesota state legislative session. In it, she states, "This year we made generational investments in our education system... This will provide more money for everything our schools need in every district, so all students will receive the quality education they deserve."

If the 2023 state Legislature provided the funding for everything RPS needs, then why is Mr. Pekel asking voters for an additional $10,150,000 EACH YEAR for 10 years? Perhaps it’s the insatiable appetite government and public schools have for your property (money) and the love to spend it under the never-ending guise of "for the children” or “investments in our future."

Mr. Pekel deliberately uses the monthly amount to make it appear insignificant. However, consider that when you add it to the current rate of inflation for household needs, the inevitable increases in county and city operational levies, and dramatically increased state government expenditures voted for by Rep. Liebling requiring new taxes and fees, $11.25 soon becomes hundreds of dollars a month for the average homeowner.

Rochester taxpayers should say no to any new referendum.

Corey Dahl, Rochester