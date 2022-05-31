SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 31
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Letter: Political posturing affects people's lives

Letter to the Editor graphic
May 31, 2022 10:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

As Minnesotans, we rightfully celebrate our best-in-the-nation voter participation, our neighborliness and our high quality public education system. We recognize that civic activity, generosity and investing in the development of children and young adults are not only morally right but necessary for the maintenance of our high quality of life and the strength of our economy.

Yet the current crop of GOP senators in St. Paul, who unabashedly serve the interests of only the wealthiest people and corporations in Minnesota, have once again obstructed the long-overdue funding of our schools, day care facilities, mental health care for students and more. To prove their election year argument that government doesn’t work and should be starved of funds, GOP senators have refused to finalize budget details of an already agreed upon framework.

While the House agreed on an unprecedented tax cut for Minnesotans, the Republican senators, including Rochester’s Carla Nelson, cynically blocked desperately needed funding for our most vulnerable at a time when the state enjoys a more than $7 billion dollar surplus.

This isn’t governing, and doesn’t align with our values. This is politicking with people’s lives.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. If the Legislature heads into special session, we have the opportunity to tell our senators that they had better work for us, for a thriving Minnesota where everyone is lifted up. And we can vote accordingly in November for candidates who actually want to govern and to provide for everyday people and our future together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nowell Bjerkaas, Oronoco

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Men should be held equally accountable
In response to "Pregnant? Keep the child if possible."
May 28, 2022 01:00 PM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Is an armed guard for schools enough?
Following the mass murder at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, I recall hearing Wayne Lapierre of the NRA, in an angry response to pressure to pass gun safety measures, declare “The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” I have since heard multiple others echo that statement including following the horrible tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
May 28, 2022 11:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: How about stationing military in schools?
We have 200,000 military stationed overseas and 1.4 million in the army alone stateside. You consider school shootings domestic terrorism but fail to act at any level.
May 28, 2022 11:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Russian war is a crime against hunger
The war in Ukraine has implications for food security around the world because this country is a world “breadbasket.” With Russia's invasion, farmers that should be tending their crops are at the front, defending their country, leaving large swaths of farmland uncultivated this year, due to constant Russian shelling and plundering of Ukrainian territory.
May 28, 2022 10:30 AM