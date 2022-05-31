Letter: Political posturing affects people's lives

As Minnesotans, we rightfully celebrate our best-in-the-nation voter participation, our neighborliness and our high quality public education system. We recognize that civic activity, generosity and investing in the development of children and young adults are not only morally right but necessary for the maintenance of our high quality of life and the strength of our economy.

Yet the current crop of GOP senators in St. Paul, who unabashedly serve the interests of only the wealthiest people and corporations in Minnesota, have once again obstructed the long-overdue funding of our schools, day care facilities, mental health care for students and more. To prove their election year argument that government doesn’t work and should be starved of funds, GOP senators have refused to finalize budget details of an already agreed upon framework.

While the House agreed on an unprecedented tax cut for Minnesotans, the Republican senators, including Rochester’s Carla Nelson, cynically blocked desperately needed funding for our most vulnerable at a time when the state enjoys a more than $7 billion dollar surplus.

This isn’t governing, and doesn’t align with our values. This is politicking with people’s lives.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. If the Legislature heads into special session, we have the opportunity to tell our senators that they had better work for us, for a thriving Minnesota where everyone is lifted up. And we can vote accordingly in November for candidates who actually want to govern and to provide for everyday people and our future together.

Nowell Bjerkaas, Oronoco