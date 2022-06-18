Letter: Light pollution is a problem in Rochester
Would the leaders of Rochester consider a non-upward streetlight system in further upgrades? Light pollution has become an issue for star-gazers in Rochester for quite some time. I understand that cities such as Lake City regulate light leak.
Rick Dahl, Rochester
Let’s make this simple and to the point. Conspiracy – cult – coup – Donald J. Trump. Sad – sickening – shameful – Donald J. Trump and his supporters.
First and foremost, as you will see in this article, I am pro-life and believe a human life begins at conception. I am not here to judge anyone or try to change anyone's mind or opinion on abortion. Simply put, I am here to offer a unique perspective from the personal life experiences God has given me in working with special needs children and children in general.