Letter: Light pollution is a problem in Rochester

June 18, 2022 08:30 AM
Would the leaders of Rochester consider a non-upward streetlight system in further upgrades? Light pollution has become an issue for star-gazers in Rochester for quite some time. 

I understand that cities such as Lake City regulate light leak.

Rick Dahl, Rochester

