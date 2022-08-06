Letter: 4YourChildren campaign is committed to making RPS better

We appreciate the PB's willingness to print letters to editor voicing our personal perspectives. While they allow us to vent, they are very limited and inadequate for facilitating meaningful honest discussion and for discerning truth. Vague and false portrayals of our candidates have been made here and printed by the PB.

As we will be if we are elected, we are an open and honest campaign. If anyone has questions and concerns about us we invite you to refer to 4yourchildren.org and the 4yourchildren Facebook page. Please contact us directly on matters that concern you.

We are working to make schools better for all people desiring quality education of our students in a safe environment. Our students and families deserve this. If elected, each of our candidates will consider it an honor and a privilege to serve in the open honest way our entire community needs and deserves. I am honored to know them personally and I attest that their hearts are fully dedicated to do this well. If you want this, please vote for Rae Parker, Kim Rishavy, and Elena Niehoff in the primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Ray Hicks, Rochester