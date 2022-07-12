SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Opinion | Letters
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Letter: Help restore school district excellence

Letter to the Editor graphic
July 12, 2022
Hello, I'm Rae Parker. I am running for Rochester school board ISD 535 seat 2, to make a change for the better.

Our students are:

Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Take strong steps to put a stop to shooting incidents
Chief Franklin rightfully took a victory lap following several arrests in his new focus on gun crimes. This community has been very fortunate that gun crimes have not resulted in more injuries and deaths. Drive-by shootings are occurring entirely too often, people deserve to be secure in their neighborhoods.
July 12, 2022 10:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Read all about it: Support the library
Currently, I am in my hammock reading a novel picked up at the Rochester Public Library on Sunday! As a former English teacher, a Rochester Public Library Foundation Board member, and an avid reader, I understand my many layered biases about how amazing our library is. With that said, I do want to encourage you to check out what is happening at the library.
July 12, 2022 10:00 AM
Drowning in academic failure with record low test scores.

Drowning in school violence as reported in the Post Bulletin.

And WE are drowning in school debt of over $23 million! You can confirm this on the school board website.

We need big changes now!

RaeParker.jpg
Rae Parker

Help me, with your vote, to bring back academic excellence, end school violence and balance the budget. And to address several other issues facing the school board, our children and the community. Issues like having policies we can actually follow, instead of contradictory policies and policies we don't even follow. Having transparency in all areas for parents to examine, like curriculum, to ensure they agree with what is being taught to their children. Putting an end to the sexualization of our children, stop the oppressor/oppressed mentality that only divides races and angers young people, leading to bitterness and violence.

Instead, let's promote healing and restoration of all races. Give equal opportunities, not equity, to all children. We ALL have our own talents and skills, let's develop those in our students and give them the best education and safe environment possible. Let's keep politics and personal agendas out of the classroom and focus on giving our students a world class education to empower them to compete in a global economy and world job market.

Vote for Rae Parker, the right change for our schools, Seat 2 on the Rochester School Board Aug. 9, for a much needed change!

Rae Parker

