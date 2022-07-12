Letter: Help restore school district excellence

Hello, I'm Rae Parker. I am running for Rochester school board ISD 535 seat 2, to make a change for the better.

Our students are:

Drowning in academic failure with record low test scores.

Drowning in school violence as reported in the Post Bulletin.

And WE are drowning in school debt of over $23 million! You can confirm this on the school board website.

We need big changes now!

Help me, with your vote, to bring back academic excellence, end school violence and balance the budget. And to address several other issues facing the school board, our children and the community. Issues like having policies we can actually follow, instead of contradictory policies and policies we don't even follow. Having transparency in all areas for parents to examine, like curriculum, to ensure they agree with what is being taught to their children. Putting an end to the sexualization of our children, stop the oppressor/oppressed mentality that only divides races and angers young people, leading to bitterness and violence.

Instead, let's promote healing and restoration of all races. Give equal opportunities, not equity, to all children. We ALL have our own talents and skills, let's develop those in our students and give them the best education and safe environment possible. Let's keep politics and personal agendas out of the classroom and focus on giving our students a world class education to empower them to compete in a global economy and world job market.

Vote for Rae Parker, the right change for our schools, Seat 2 on the Rochester School Board Aug. 9, for a much needed change!

Rae Parker