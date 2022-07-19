Patrick Farmer: School security is a main issue

Dear readers, What has been good in District 535? Well, Century High School was designed to be entirely converted into a state prison in the event that Rochester instantly lost half its population. That's a good idea. It's added security in a time of mass shootings and can become a FEMA camp should aliens invade or planet X arrives.

The architects of Dakota Middle School did not design it to be convertible into a prison. All schools should have plans drawn to convert into a maximum security prison.

Patrick Farmer

And why the name Dakota? District 535 is going to be sued by Dakota because it's a racist name is similar to "Redskins" or Cleveland "Indians." Worst still is the mascot is a bison slaughtered in the tens of thousands to starve tribal cultures. Just give up! Donald J. Trump Middle School stands a better chance.

Superintendent Dr. Pekel, what will become of Friedell Middle School? Rochester must know at this time. Nine holes of golf are on the line and should be taking its place by now. Bulldoze the war memorial and redevelop half of Soldiers Field, but the fairgrounds gets Friedell with corn tower for nine holes of golf.

School safety is a massive problem I'm running to solve. I want to double the amount of fire extinguishers in each school. A teacher created a dry powder fog with an extinguisher in a recent school shooting for students to escape and it worked. Maybe that number should be tripled.

Much political polarization has reached school districts in these times. From drag queens invited into kindergarten classes to read books like Dr Seuss and Winnie the Pooh, to students walking out during the day to attend anti-gun and anti-police riots.

