Opinion | Letters
Norman Wahl: Council should work as a team

July 26, 2022 02:00 PM
It is a privilege to use one’s gifts to serve others. Following a 41-year career in serving others, I believe the City Council will offer me an opportunity to serve a city and its citizens.

It is a great joy to work together with others making a positive difference in a community. I have a lifetime of hearing diverse opinions and then helping to forge paths that accomplish positive change. At so many levels of government in these days we are paralyzed by division. Working together as a team on the City Council generates progress. I have had opportunities to lead organizations large and small, from local to national levels.

Rochester is a tremendous place to live, work, go to school, and recreate. Even tremendous places have challenges — that has always been true. With the growth of our city, we need to ensure careful stewardship of the dollars entrusted to us. We need to ensure an environment where all can find success. We need to invest in our neighborhoods so that individuals and families feel secure at home, work, and school.

As one who is semi-retired, I have the time, energy, and passion to serve the people of Ward 3 and the people of Rochester. The work of the City Council will be my first priority, and I will be able to respond to needs of the community.

Norman Wahl

We have been blessed with tremendous gifts in this community. May we harness those gifts for the good of all.

Norman Wahl

