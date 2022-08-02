Steve Patterson: Standing up for individual, business rights

My intention of running for governor was to be the voice of the people. I am not a politician, but rather a citizen who is fed up with our state government.

As a business owner who lost a previous business due to Gov. Walz shutting the economy down, I am determined to make sure small businesses are prioritized and protected. I believe in medical freedom for all people, be it vaccine or abortion related. As a former hospital security officer during the pandemic, I have seen first hand what mental health problems were created by Tim Walz's response to COVID-19, and I know that mental health must be prioritized so that all citizens can meet their full potential.

I stand behind the Second Amendment and law enforcement. I am firm in my mission to make Minnesota a Castle Doctrine state, and I do intend to fully legalize weed for recreational use. Finally, I intend to reward hard work by eliminating state income tax after the first 40 hours of work per week.

I encourage everyone to vote for Patterson-Huff in the primary on Aug. 9, to give us the support to stand up to Tim Walz and be the voice of the people in the general election. It’s time to do better, Minnesota.

Steve Patterson, candidate for governor. Matthew Stolle / Post Bulletin

Steve Patterson