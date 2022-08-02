SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Steve Patterson: Standing up for individual, business rights

Letter to the Editor graphic
August 02, 2022 10:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

My intention of running for governor was to be the voice of the people. I am not a politician, but rather a citizen who is fed up with our state government.

As a business owner who lost a previous business due to Gov. Walz shutting the economy down, I am determined to make sure small businesses are prioritized and protected. I believe in medical freedom for all people, be it vaccine or abortion related. As a former hospital security officer during the pandemic, I have seen first hand what mental health problems were created by Tim Walz's response to COVID-19, and I know that mental health must be prioritized so that all citizens can meet their full potential.

Also Read
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Joyce Lynne Lacey: Right to life is a central tenet
A governor should be fiscally responsible. I believe Minnesotans should spend their money on their necessities. Especially, in light of the pandemic. Political offices should never be bought. We have not asked for money for our campaign, as we believe that elections should be won on the integrity of the candidate, not who raised the most money.
August 02, 2022 10:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Bob "Again" Carney, Jr.: Support balanced government with a moderate Republican
I’m Bob “Again” Carney Jr., a Republican “alternative candidate” to Jensen/Birk.
August 02, 2022 09:30 AM
Load More

I stand behind the Second Amendment and law enforcement. I am firm in my mission to make Minnesota a Castle Doctrine state, and I do intend to fully legalize weed for recreational use. Finally, I intend to reward hard work by eliminating state income tax after the first 40 hours of work per week.

I encourage everyone to vote for Patterson-Huff in the primary on Aug. 9, to give us the support to stand up to Tim Walz and be the voice of the people in the general election. It’s time to do better, Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Patterson
Steve Patterson, candidate for governor.
Matthew Stolle / Post Bulletin

Steve Patterson

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: School board candidates making false claims
School board candidates making false claims
July 30, 2022 11:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Independent from political donors
My name is Brian Abrahamson. I am a team lead for a group home for adults with disabilities. We stand up for the people.
July 30, 2022 10:30 AM
Silver Lake Dam
Letters
Letter: Moving Silver Lake Dam needed for ADA reasons
Recent editorials about the Silver Lake Dam have neglected to state the reason the city has made plans to relocate the present dam.
July 30, 2022 09:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
James Rainwater: A lifetime of service for others
Americans should be able to vote and not stand in line for seven hours to do it. Different customs and beliefs should be respected, not shunned or hated.
July 30, 2022 09:00 AM