Opinion | Letters
Letter: Time to reverse course on Biden policies

August 16, 2022 09:30 AM
The latest bill passed by the U.S. Senate is an example of the overreach by the Democrats while they have a very slim majority in the Congress with an incompetent President and a do-nothing, giggling VP.

Their goal has been to turn our great country into a failing socialist entity. In a less than two years they have tried to destroy our great heritage and return to the Obama-era policies where we apologized to the world for our past sins and became a follower rather than our rightful and needed place as the leader of the free world.

The Biden/Harris policies or the lack thereof have given us an open southern border, the Biden/Putin war on Ukraine, dependence on foreign oil, Afghanistan’s return to the Taliban and skyrocketing inflation, just to name a few.

We need to start our recovery by winning a Republican majority in the U.S. House and Senate.

Arlen Books, Rochester

