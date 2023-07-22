6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Saturday, July 22

Opinion Letters

Letter: 92 years old and grateful

Letter to the Editor graphic
Today at 6:30 AM

Most of the elderly that I know seem to be grateful. Maybe they also have more time to express it.

As I got older I became more and more angry at all the things I could not do. Then I wised up and thought of all the things I COULD still do. I feel much better now.

Every day I take time to be grateful. When I get up in the morning, the first picture I see is of myself, my partner and my two best friends. I am extremely grateful for them.

Then I see the Minnesota state picture which shows an elderly man being grateful for a bowl of soup and bread. Many meals of my own are the same and I am grateful.

On the third wall I see a large circle of "The Golden Rule" as expressed by 13 religious faiths.

In the evening I sit on my meditation pillow, look at a candle and count my blessings.

My partner, when meeting a new person and is asked, "How are you?" always answers, "I am grateful." You can't beat that. Having an hour of quiet time at Quakers on Sundays has helped me a lot.

Harvey Benson, Harmony

