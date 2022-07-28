SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Opinion | Letters
Opinion
Opinion
Letter: A 10-point plan to blunt inflation

Letter to the Editor graphic
July 28, 2022
I've spent decades working to improve the lives of people in my hometown of Austin and across southern Minnesota. I'm excited to bring my experience in my community and as a results-oriented business leader to Congress.

I've been to every corner of the district, from Luverne to La Crescent and everywhere in between. The number one issue folks have told me is impacting their lives is inflation. I've got a 10-point plan to lower the costs of groceries, gas, energy bills, and everyday items that you can find on my website, EttingerForCongress.com.

Jeff Ettinger
While career politicians want to play political games with our country's problems, I'm focused on solutions. I want to go to Washington to get things done, to rise above the petty bickering.

I believe the Supreme Court made a mistake when they struck down Roe v. Wade. No matter your personal views on abortion, most people don’t think our country should be turning women or their doctors into criminals. If I’m elected, I’ll work to pass the protections of Roe v. Wade into law.

I'm asking for your support in the special election on Aug. 9. I believe representatives should listen to and represent everyone in the district, and I look forward to working on your behalf no matter who you cast your ballot for on or before Aug. 9.

Jeff Ettinger

