Letter: A basis for woman's agency

Three considerations:

First, is a basic belief that all human beings are created by God and made for God and each other. All people live, grow, care, involve and recognize each other in the context of multifaceted, interrelated communities: home, school, religion, sport, political, business and work places.

Second, a woman’s choice is grounded in and on the Constitution. The Preamble states “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity….” It is affirmed in “establish Justice” and “Blessings of Liberty”.

Third, woman’s choice is grounded in the respect and responsibility of every persons’ individual liberty. Woman’s choice is not the result of merit, virtue or moral deserve. It is a justice issue. The principle of justice must be defined independent of considerations of merit, virtue, or moral deserve suggests Michael Sandel in The Tyranny of Merit. The “right” (framework of duties and rights that govern society as a whole) is prior to the “good” (the various conceptions of virtue and the good life)” in a pluralist social framework.

Woman’s choice is grounded in the respect and responsibility of every persons’ individual agency.

Rev. Gary Lueck, Rochester