SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters

Letter: A basis for woman's agency

Woman’s choice is not the result of merit, virtue or moral deserve. It is a justice issue.

Letter to the Editor graphic
By Rev. Gary Lueck
December 11, 2021 08:00 AM
Share

Three considerations:

First, is a basic belief that all human beings are created by God and made for God and each other. All people live, grow, care, involve and recognize each other in the context of multifaceted, interrelated communities: home, school, religion, sport, political, business and work places.

Second, a woman’s choice is grounded in and on the Constitution. The Preamble states “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity….” It is affirmed in “establish Justice” and “Blessings of Liberty”.

Third, woman’s choice is grounded in the respect and responsibility of every persons’ individual liberty. Woman’s choice is not the result of merit, virtue or moral deserve. It is a justice issue. The principle of justice must be defined independent of considerations of merit, virtue, or moral deserve suggests Michael Sandel in The Tyranny of Merit. The “right” (framework of duties and rights that govern society as a whole) is prior to the “good” (the various conceptions of virtue and the good life)” in a pluralist social framework.

Woman’s choice is grounded in the respect and responsibility of every persons’ individual agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rev. Gary Lueck, Rochester

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Unkept promises by GOP in 2020
The GOP did not have an official platform in 2020.
January 01, 2022 02:00 PM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Motorists need to look out for cyclists and pedestrians
I am an avid cyclist and walker. This morning’s walk took me to the intersection of West Circle Drive and Second Street Southwest. As I was walking west across West Circle Drive, in broad daylight, with the green light and the walk sign, a driver going east on Second Street was making a left turn onto West Circle Drive.
January 01, 2022 01:00 PM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: 'Peace on Earth' is impossible when weapons trump human needs
Congress just passed a $778 billion military budget (the National Defense Authorization Act or NDAA) for year 2022 with bipartisan support by a vote of 363-70 in the House and 88-11 in the Senate, a $37 billion increase over 2021. The NDAA includes at least $10 billion for new and bigger nuclear weapons. This was approved despite what happened in Afghanistan; despite increasing evidence of the deaths of thousands of civilians, many of them children, from U.S. air strikes in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan Libya, Pakistan, Somalia and Yemen and despite the toll on U.S. soldiers with combat deaths and injuries, suicides, PTSD, and moral injury.
January 01, 2022 11:00 AM