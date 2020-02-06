I see so many people not using turn signals. There must be something wrong. Just because someone is in the turn lane doesn't always mean they are really going to turn. I notice that at least 75% of the drivers in Rochester and the surrounding areas either don't know how or have something wrong with their finger or the turn signals.
I use my signal even going into my driveway and sometimes when there is only one way to go. Please people, start using your signals; how difficult is it to push that lever up or down so other drivers know your intention.
I also encounter people who like to hug my bumper; this is dangerous. If I have to stop suddenly, they will rear-end me.
Wendy Zaborowski, Rochester