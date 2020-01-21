According to Wikipedia, the term comes from the notion of justice proceeding "by leaps," like a kangaroo – in other words, "jumping over" (intentionally ignoring) evidence that would be in favor of the defendant.
What is now planned in the Senate is slightly different. There, those in control who serve as a jury state that they have already made up their minds to “acquit.”
If you were innocent of a charge, wouldn’t you want that evidence proving your innocence to be presented? Why would you do everything to prevent such information coming forward?
What should a reasonable and fair-minded person think of such behavior? Maybe the evidence isn’t in their favor and that’s why they want to keep it hidden?
Those controlling the Senate want nothing to do with evidence or fact witnesses. What do they fear? Could it be that a public airing of the evidence might make it awkward to vote as planned?
This jury has already decided to acquit and wants nothing to prevent that outcome. Release the kangaroos.
Barring a change in course, we’ll witness a sham trial. A spectacle based solely on fear and loyalty. The names of the actors will be written in the history books.
Edward Cohen, Rochester