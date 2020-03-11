Gun violence is the leading killer of children in Minnesota and, on average, one Minnesotan dies by gun suicide every day (CDC Fatal Injury Reports). Polls repeatedly confirm the majority of Minnesotan gun owners support common sense gun legislation, including background checks and red flag laws (Fox News 9/2020, Star Tribune 10/2019, APM Research Lab). Additionally, courts have repeatedly upheld such measures as constitutional under the 2nd amendment.
In Olmsted County, a group is attempting to enact a “2nd amendment sanctuary resolution.” These resolutions ask sheriffs to refuse their constitutional responsibility to enforce legally enacted firearm laws. Contrary to what 2A resolutions suggest, sheriffs and county boards are not empowered to decide which laws are to be enforced and which are not.
These resolutions are reckless. They have a chilling effect on the use of a life-saving gun safety statute to prevent a shooting. They also can embolden domestic abusers or other lawbreakers to circumvent the law to obtain firearms. “2A sanctuary resolutions” don't defend the Constitution, they trample on it.
In support of our local law enforcement officers, consider joining our Rochester Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America group in opposing 2A sanctuary resolutions. Instead of asking law enforcement to ignore their oath to uphold the law, use your voice to lobby your legislators and vote. And if you support common sense gun legislation, we'd love for you to join us at our Advocacy Day on March 18 in St. Paul..
Alesha Eiken, Rochester