Letter: A very damaging Legislative session

Well, it has been a little over a month since the last session ended. We are only now starting to find out what all was passed.

It isn’t pretty. Never have so few done so much damage to so many. The list of bills passed by Democrats, with little to no input from Republicans, is long. They took an $18 billon surplus, spent it all and turned it into a $10 billion tax increase over the next two years. They have placed the yoke of higher taxes on all Minnesota taxpayers for years to come.

They created new spending programs that will require forever funding. Created, using part of the surplus money, but not including termination when that money runs out. They passed unfunded mandates on Minnesota school districts, like school lunches for all students K-12 regardless of family income.

They passed bills intended to help workers with respect to pensions, disability pensions, retirement programs, paid family leave, etc. All good intentions. But the unintended consequences (I hope) places financial obligations on government units statewide and small- and medium-sized businesses that may not be able to stay in business with the added state-mandated expenses.

It appears the Legislature went into session with the objective of doing the maximum amount of damage to the economy and taxpayer. They achieved their goal.

Larry Plank, Rochester