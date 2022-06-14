SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 14
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Letter: Abortion costs our world loving human beings

Letter to the Editor graphic
June 14, 2022 11:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

First and foremost, as you will see in this article, I am pro-life and believe a human life begins at conception. I am not here to judge anyone or try to change anyone's mind or opinion on abortion. Simply put, I am here to offer a unique perspective from the personal life experiences God has given me in working with special needs children and children in general.

Take special needs young men and women for instance. The joy and individual gifts they bring to every member of their individual living communities is unmatched and incomparable. They are dependable, cheerful, witty, hard workers, enjoy the simplest things in life, caring and giving. A world without special needs human beings would be void of true love and laughter and would be missing an authenticity that our world needs.

All children, starting at conception, deserve the right to enter this world. A father of a special needs child once told me, "Tait, the way child X gives me a hug is unlike any of my other five kids. I look forward to child X's hugs so much each and every day." This particular child was non-verbal, but they didn't need a single word to communicate to their father true, authentic love.

Children never get a voice in deciding if they make it into this world, and I am here to give them their voice. I know from personal experience the value each human life that makes it onto this earth can bring.

Tait Kellogg, Rochester

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Attempted coup ensured Trump's dishonor will remain
Let’s make this simple and to the point. Conspiracy – cult – coup – Donald J. Trump. Sad – sickening – shameful – Donald J. Trump and his supporters.
June 14, 2022 12:00 PM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Compromise is the antidote to election-year politicizing
On June 2, the Post Bulletin featured an article in which Senator Carla Nelson, a member of the GOP Senate Caucus, called the recent failure by the Minnesota Legislature to pass compromise legislation on the budget “shameful.”
June 07, 2022 12:00 PM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Why didn't DNR protect heron rookery?
The rookery, which was a natural resource, has probably been destroyed by the developer. Why didn't the Minnesota DNR protect it? That is their job. How much did they get paid to look the other way?
June 07, 2022 11:30 AM