Letter: Action needed to prevent future fish kills

The fish kill in Rush Creek in Winona County this summer raises a lot of questions and has provided few answers.

Surface water often "soaks" into and through cracks in the limestone bedrock of this area. It can contaminate underground springs and wells at considerable distances away from a pollution event.

The fact that we don't know the cause of this fish kill should mean that we increase water monitoring in this area. To my knowledge, nothing is being done at this time.

I would think water sampling at strategic locations twice a day and stored in a two- to three-week rotation would not cost that much. If a fish kill should occur, the appropriate samples could be tested for potential toxins at that time.

Without action, I believe there will be more events like this — or worse — in our future.

Wayne Ode, St. Charles