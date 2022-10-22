SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, October 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Letter: Action needed to prevent future fish kills

Letter to the Editor graphic
October 22, 2022 09:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The fish kill in Rush Creek in Winona County this summer raises a lot of questions and has provided few answers.

Surface water often "soaks" into and through cracks in the limestone bedrock of this area. It can contaminate underground springs and wells at considerable distances away from a pollution event.
The fact that we don't know the cause of this fish kill should mean that we increase water monitoring in this area. To my knowledge, nothing is being done at this time.

Also Read
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Stop provocative 'war games' that threaten nuclear exchange
President Biden stated recently that the world is now at the highest risk of nuclear Armageddon than at any time since the Cuban Missile Crisis.
October 22, 2022 10:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Investigations of Trump are dividing us
I have to write about our president and ask why his Justice Dept., including the FBI, seem intent on going after President Trump? Their actions remind me of the Nazi Gestapo or the Soviet Union KGB.
October 22, 2022 08:30 AM
Load More

I would think water sampling at strategic locations twice a day and stored in a two- to three-week rotation would not cost that much. If a fish kill should occur, the appropriate samples could be tested for potential toxins at that time.

Without action, I believe there will be more events like this — or worse — in our future.

Wayne Ode, St. Charles

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next