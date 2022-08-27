Letter: Aerial chemical spraying: Is it necessary?

As a farmer, I want to say the fish that died recently in our area wanted to live. Chemicals, including farm chemicals, were introduced for acute, short-term measures – not the excesses of today. This type of farming was not designed by farmers.

Fungicides can be toxic to aquatic life. Dr. Warren Porter from University of Wisconsin-Madison explains that testing a single chemical for safety versus multiple chemicals together, including “inert ingredients,” yields far different results. Chemicals cause mineral loss, which is concerning because minerals are the building blocks, regulators and catalysts of all life.

Aerial chemical spraying offers the least controllable method. Many people have seen the drift well beyond the areas intended. Some have lost produce; others have felt ill effects from the drifting spray. One out of three is our grim statistic for cancer diagnosis. Have we forgotten the end result for our Vietnam veterans? No one seems to know what to do.

My begging question echoes Gunther Hauck, a longtime beekeeper. “How can we continue to use so many death agents and expect life?”

Nature has proven repeatedly that if we protect the small, all life flourishes. Mainstream agriculture expands the big at the expense of the small. Mankind cannot see everything – like when we see the trees in the forest dying, the ants died first, but we missed it.

Some good books: "The Farm as an Ecosystem" by Jerry Brunetti, "Dirt to Soil" by Gabe Brown, and "The Metabolic Approach to Cancer" by Dr. Nasha Winters.

Arlene Nelson, Altura