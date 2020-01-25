The clerk at the hand crafted jewelry gift shop, located in the Mayo Clinic subway, went out of his way to help me refit my medical alert bracelet. He was most kind and wouldn't accept payment from me for his help. He said to use the money to buy a gift for my family this Christmas instead of paying him for refitting my bracelet. I asked if I could give him a hug instead. He agreed.
I plan to put the money I would have paid him for helping me with my bracelet in the Salvation Army Kettle in recognition for his kindness.
Peggy Maloney, Rochester