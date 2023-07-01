Letter: An ode to smoky skies

What are we going to do about all the smoke?

Some folks have become seriously ill, and that’s no joke!

The canceled flights and postponed games must be paid for.

It’s time Canada has to offer — to even the score;

Unless Trudeau & his people are among the woke.

Paul Douglas claims it’ll be like this all season.

We can’t let this pass without a reason.

Many say it doesn’t help to wear a mask;

I guess that depends on whom you ask.

But, some clear blue sky would sure be pleasing.

Our friends Up North simply have to pay ...

And it doesn’t matter what they say.

B.G. Closway, Rochester