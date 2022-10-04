We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, October 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Letter: An unwanted pregnancy would risk my life

Letter to the Editor graphic
October 04, 2022 11:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Nothing in my life has solidified my stance more on being a fierce abortion advocate than becoming a mother.

Shortly after our wedding, my husband and I found out we were expecting our first child. I was overjoyed; I had always dreamed of becoming a mother. Unfortunately, I miscarried. It was devastating.

Also Read
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Graham making poor use of family name
I have great respect for the well-known world evangelist Billy Graham, who passed away in 2018. The late Rev. Billy Graham wisely stayed out of divisive culture wars and politics, and instead preached the gospel to millions, and provided wise counsel to all the U.S. presidents of every political party for over 60 years.
October 01, 2022 10:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Combatting opioid epidemic has been a priority for Klobuchar
A reader recently wrote about the opioid crisis and what Sen. Klobuchar is doing to combat it. As senior regional outreach director for Sen. Klobuchar, I know addressing this epidemic is a top priority for her.
September 27, 2022 09:30 AM
Load More

Two months later I was pregnant again. My high-risk pregnancy was incredibly difficult. I was sick the entire time. I had gestational hypertension and was on bed rest for six months. By 16 weeks, I was at risk of permanently losing my vision due to a chronic brain condition. The treatment for this made me even more sick, and I ended up losing nearly 50 pounds. I had a traumatic birth, resulting in an emergency cesarean to save both my and my daughter's life.

If I were to become pregnant again, I would risk my vision and my life. It would be a wanted pregnancy; however, I would have to make a difficult decision to ensure I retain my physical and mental health to raise my living daughter.

Abortion should be protected and accessible for everyone, regardless of circumstance. I am scared; I am scared for myself, my daughter, my fellow uterus-bearing people. Pregnancy should never be forced upon anyone. We must get out the vote pro-choice candidates this November; our lives depend on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kuhlmann, Pine Island

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next