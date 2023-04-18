99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Annual grants put service providers in a tough spot

Letter to the Editor graphic
Today at 8:30 AM

Live Well at Home Grants are critical for older Minnesotans to receive services such as chores, transportation and supporting family/friend’s caregiver services. Services such as these are key to allow seniors in need to stay in their homes versus the cost of senior living options.

With an ever-increasing senior population, and tight vacancy rates for senior housing, these types of programs will continue to increase in importance. These grants are administered through local community organizations that do an excellent job, especially here in Rochester.

However, it has been over 10 years since these types of programs received a review. These grants are innovation grants, meaning they only last a year, putting great pressure on the local community organizations for planning and staffing. Every year they must reapply, not knowing what they will receive. Maintaining staff, much less a continuing services plan, becomes very difficult. It is high time for a change.

Thankfully, we have great legislators locally who are stepping up to help with this situation. Sen. Carla Nelson has introduced a bill in the Senate, and Rep. Kim Hicks (with Rep. Tina Liebling as a co-author) has sponsored a bill in the house. These bills will increase funding and ease the management of the grants.

Even better, thanks to our Rochester elected officials in St. Paul who led a bipartisan effort realizing the need and stepping up to find a better solution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenneth Zaiken, Rochester

What To Read Next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: How Social Security tax affects this taxpayer
April 15, 2023 12:30 PM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Gun victims keep adding up
April 15, 2023 11:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Toll from gun violence is more than lives -- it's economic
April 15, 2023 10:00 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Luke Helder
The Vault
21 years ago a Pine Island man sent pipe bombs around the country. He's still being held in Rochester
April 17, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Robin Wolfram
Business
Robin Wolfram joining ABC 6 News as anchor
April 17, 2023 12:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Emcor Enclosures
Business
Rochester manufacturer Emcor is growing under its new owner
April 18, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
A man in a suit smiles.
Local
GOP chairman David Hann: The DFL is taking the state in a hard-left, partisan direction
April 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle