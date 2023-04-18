Letter: Annual grants put service providers in a tough spot

Live Well at Home Grants are critical for older Minnesotans to receive services such as chores, transportation and supporting family/friend’s caregiver services. Services such as these are key to allow seniors in need to stay in their homes versus the cost of senior living options.

With an ever-increasing senior population, and tight vacancy rates for senior housing, these types of programs will continue to increase in importance. These grants are administered through local community organizations that do an excellent job, especially here in Rochester.

However, it has been over 10 years since these types of programs received a review. These grants are innovation grants, meaning they only last a year, putting great pressure on the local community organizations for planning and staffing. Every year they must reapply, not knowing what they will receive. Maintaining staff, much less a continuing services plan, becomes very difficult. It is high time for a change.

Thankfully, we have great legislators locally who are stepping up to help with this situation. Sen. Carla Nelson has introduced a bill in the Senate, and Rep. Kim Hicks (with Rep. Tina Liebling as a co-author) has sponsored a bill in the house. These bills will increase funding and ease the management of the grants.

Even better, thanks to our Rochester elected officials in St. Paul who led a bipartisan effort realizing the need and stepping up to find a better solution.

Kenneth Zaiken, Rochester