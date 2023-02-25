99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Letter: Another way to think about racism

February 25, 2023 12:00 PM

Who is a racist? Who is not? Is it as simple as black or white?

We all have embedded unconscious assumptions, called implicit biases. We learn through trial and error and quickly thinking what works in one situation will work in another, or what is true in one situation is true in another, even though that may not be the case. A number of our biases are formed by making these automatic correlations and unconscious associations.

So it really isn't as simple as black or white. Some are uncomfortable sitting next to a person of different color on a bus while others may be a member of the Ku Klux Klan. Are their beliefs and behavior the same?

All of us share a number of beliefs and emotions but to different amounts and degrees. So perhaps we all share some racist beliefs, but to different degrees. Theoretically, all our beliefs and emotions can vary on a scale of 1 to 100. The degree to which we feel is on a continuum. So are our beliefs about those of a different race, ethnic background or religion. Those members of the Klan may be on a scale of 90 or more, and those choosing to sit elsewhere on a bus might score a 40. Wouldn't it be nice to be only a 10?

Fortunately, there are many examples of people with different backgrounds forming close friendships. Their backgrounds matter little as they value each other for their unique qualities. It's questionable how much of their embedded biases are altered toward the broader populations, but it's a hopeful situation. Perhaps this is the only way racist beliefs will decrease over time.

Charles Main, Eyota

