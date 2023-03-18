6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Apache Mall -- and Rochester -- would benefit from an ice rink

Letter to the Editor graphic
Today at 9:30 AM

We recently went to Iowa City to visit our son and family. We have a 5-year-old grandson there who we enjoy spending time with.

While there, we took our grandson to the Coralville mall so he could enjoy the children’s museum. While strolling through the mall afterwards, we noted that hundreds of people were there because their kids were participating in hockey games in the mall’s ice rink. The ice rink is located next to their large food court. Most of the vendors had lines of 20 to 30 people standing awaiting a chance to order meals.

I’m wondering why the Apache Mall couldn’t have an ice rink. More specifically, why not have a rink in the long-vacated Herberger's store area?

Minnesota is ‘the’ hockey state. Rochester is a strong supporter of hockey at many levels. Not having family members of any age participating in hockey, I can only listen to hockey families, and ice skaters who enjoy skating in general or competitive ice skaters, as they describe the inability to find time and places where they can skate due to the overwhelming numbers of those wishing ice times. I can only imagine how much they would appreciate another rink, as the many benefits the mall would see with one.

I would encourage the city and mall to consider retrofitting an empty store into a successful rink for the enjoyment of skaters of all types. One with the seating capacity for parents and families to enjoy the rink as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ken Aalderks, Rochester

What To Read Next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Georgia law threatens our democracy
March 18, 2023 08:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Young readers need better teaching tactics
March 11, 2023 12:00 PM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Social Security's promise is to prevent poverty in old age
March 11, 2023 10:30 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Answer Man logo
Local
Are those chicken tenders still good?
March 18, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
IMG_1910.jpg
Business
Downtown Rochester’s newest store front opens with love of sharing food
March 18, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Christie Wilkins
Local
Ex-felons in Rochester say getting the right to vote is 'life-changing'
March 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Telehealth
Exclusive
Health
Telehealth touted as a rural health innovation, so why do rural Minnesotans use it less?
March 18, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden