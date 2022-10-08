Letter: Argument to preserve golf course was not up to par

In his Letter to the Editor, “Use of toxic chemicals rule out reuse of Soldiers Field Golf Course,” the writer claims — without any evidence — that the buildup of herbicides, pesticides and fertilizers in the soil at the Soldiers Field foreclose any potential repurposing of the land. This is a transparently specious argument.

According to the MN Department of Agriculture, in 2017 over 54 million pounds of pesticides were sold for use on non-agricultural land in Minnesota. Further, the Department of Agriculture reports that in 2021 97% of the corn acreage in Minnesota received applications of herbicides. Just as with Soldiers Field, these are not new practices. If we were to apply Mr. Martens’ rationale to building on rezoned farmland or even planting a flower bed in the front lawn, every time anyone dug in the ground in southeast Minnesota would first need to do an Environmental Impact Statement.

The irony of Mr. Martens argument would be risible, if it weren’t so depressing. He contends that since we’ve spent the better part of a century poisoning our soil, streams, rivers and lakes, we should keep the Soldiers Field course — with its own pesticide, herbicide, fertilizing and mowing regime — in place and continue to burden the land, water and air with pollutants.

The fact is Mr. Martens just doesn’t want things to change. It’s not for me to speculate why, but initial studies done by the National Golf Foundation indicated that the course needs to change to remain viable. Mr. Marten’s arguments seek to obscure this fundamental fact by offering unfounded and ill-conceived half-truths.

Dan Nemes, Rochester