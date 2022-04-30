SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Opinion | Letters

Letter: Armed guard in store is surprising? Or not?

Letter to the Editor graphic
April 30, 2022 10:00 AM
I know in today's world, nothing should come as a surprise anymore.

However, I came across something disturbing and unsettling.

One recent Sunday of all days, while in a local grocery store, I came across a uniform armed security officer, obviously on people patrol walking around the store.

I know I am naïve but somehow I hoped Rochester might be an exception to having to have a armed guard with a gun in a grocery store on Palm Sunday.

Then I chuckled and thought to myself, how many are going to be offended by this authority figure toting a pistol?

Yes indeed, the insanity in humanity continues to prevail even in the clinic and DMC city.

Ron Weltzin, Rochester

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
