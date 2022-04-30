Letter: Armed guard in store is surprising? Or not?
I know in today's world, nothing should come as a surprise anymore.
However, I came across something disturbing and unsettling.
One recent Sunday of all days, while in a local grocery store, I came across a uniform armed security officer, obviously on people patrol walking around the store.
I know I am naïve but somehow I hoped Rochester might be an exception to having to have a armed guard with a gun in a grocery store on Palm Sunday.
Then I chuckled and thought to myself, how many are going to be offended by this authority figure toting a pistol?
Yes indeed, the insanity in humanity continues to prevail even in the clinic and DMC city.
Ron Weltzin, Rochester
I have been remembering Rochester downtown as I knew it many years ago.
After reading the brilliant explanation of TIF (tax-increment financing) by the Answerman in the April 16, 2022, edition of the Post Bulletin, it gave me cause to think about the fairness of the TIF system.
I was born and raised in rural southeastern Minnesota. In fact, the farm on which I grew up is only a few miles from where some of the pictures in your April 16 articles were taken.