Opinion | Letters
Letter: Ashamed that Minnesota sanctions abortion

Letter to the Editor graphic
February 11, 2023 08:30 AM
Minnesota now has the distinction of being a state taking part in the holocaust of those totally innocent by abortion. Gov. Walz invites all those who live in states protecting life to come here to have their child’s life ended.

Science has proven that human life begins at conception. All their physical and mental characteristics are present. Everything that makes them a special, one-of-a-kind creation of God. God said he knew us before we were born. Abortion is extremely evil.

Ending these innocent lives at any time is to have blood on your hands if you don’t protect these lives with compassion for the mother and through legislation to protect these innocent babies.

It’s unbelievable that these lives can be terminated through birth and even 28 days beyond birth. If a pregnant mother is murdered it is considered a double homicide. Many people get incarcerated or executed for ending lives.

I’m ashamed and horrified to live in a state that will be known as the “Killing Fields” of the innocent.

Someday these actions will come back to haunt those who take part in this holocaust, and for those who silently stand by and let things happen. We all have to go before God and there will not be any negotiating. It will be the moment of truth.

Women’s health care should not include killing your child.

Sheron Farley, Rochester

