Letter: Asking about UM-Morris' viability

During a Board of Regents meeting that focused on declining enrollment at the University of Minnesota Morris, Steve Sviggum asked if the campus might be becoming too diverse, referencing two letters he had received raising that concern.

That was at best a poorly phrased question. I assume the declining enrollment, combined with a larger percentage of students not paying tuition is the central issue. I have yet to find any reporting, much less analysis, of these issues. Why is no one interested in the underlying issues that triggered the board's discussion?

Why did the PB editorial board recently choose to spend more energy on the wording and motives of Sviggum's question , while completely ignoring the core issues impacting UM-Morris's viability?

Mike Murray, Rochester