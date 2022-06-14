SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 14
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Letter: Attempted coup ensured Trump's dishonor will remain

Letter to the Editor graphic
June 14, 2022 12:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Let’s make this simple and to the point. Conspiracy – cult – coup – Donald J. Trump. Sad – sickening – shameful – Donald J. Trump and his supporters.

After watching the first hearing concerning the Trump Insurrection Day, it is about as un-American as one can imagine. To see a young female officer trying to “save America” and the constitution to be beaten up by animalistic Trump supporters was truly a sad day in our country. The single-minded unremorseful thoughts of this golden boy who never grew up to be a real man will go down in the dark annals of history of this wonderful country we live in.

As in the words of Liz Cheney: “There will come a day when Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.”

May God bless our country which I believe has always been great!

Nathan Davidson, Grand Meadow

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Abortion costs our world loving human beings
First and foremost, as you will see in this article, I am pro-life and believe a human life begins at conception. I am not here to judge anyone or try to change anyone's mind or opinion on abortion. Simply put, I am here to offer a unique perspective from the personal life experiences God has given me in working with special needs children and children in general.
June 14, 2022 11:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Compromise is the antidote to election-year politicizing
On June 2, the Post Bulletin featured an article in which Senator Carla Nelson, a member of the GOP Senate Caucus, called the recent failure by the Minnesota Legislature to pass compromise legislation on the budget “shameful.”
June 07, 2022 12:00 PM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Why didn't DNR protect heron rookery?
The rookery, which was a natural resource, has probably been destroyed by the developer. Why didn't the Minnesota DNR protect it? That is their job. How much did they get paid to look the other way?
June 07, 2022 11:30 AM