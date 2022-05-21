Letter: Author Gilman is owl that, and more

Your article written by Kelsey Hawley on page C6 on May 10, “Owls inspire life reflection in local author,” was one of the most inspiring articles I ever read in the PB.

Greg Gilman authored two books called “My Life as an Owlet” and “An Owl’s Life Realized.” He donated some of his books to the Ronald McDonald House, Rochester Public Library, and the pediatrics section of Mayo.

What a terrific human being Greg Gilman is. He is a wonderful family man, a great author, a medical professional, and an inspiration to all of us.

Grace Curry, Rochester