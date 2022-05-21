Letter: Author Gilman is owl that, and more
Your article written by Kelsey Hawley on page C6 on May 10, “Owls inspire life reflection in local author,” was one of the most inspiring articles I ever read in the PB.
Greg Gilman authored two books called “My Life as an Owlet” and “An Owl’s Life Realized.” He donated some of his books to the Ronald McDonald House, Rochester Public Library, and the pediatrics section of Mayo.
What a terrific human being Greg Gilman is. He is a wonderful family man, a great author, a medical professional, and an inspiration to all of us.
Grace Curry, Rochester
As much as I do appreciate the Post Bulletin’s Our View, “Common Sense will go a long way in meeting endemic COVID-19,” I felt it was callous to not think of the thousands of Americans, especially health care workers like me who worked for the entire “pandemic.”
There seem to be a lot of unstable people protesting the fact that there soon may be restrictions on the practice of killing babies.
Given a large number of candidates for the 1st Congressional District, maybe we need an acid test to narrow the field. Voting yes to all four below reflects the majority views of the population.
There are people who want a pregnant woman to get government approval to abort an unwanted fetus.