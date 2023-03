Let us connect the dots. Ban all the books in the libraries that mention anyone that isn’t straight.

No problem, libraries will be all but extinct before you know it, at least brick-and-mortar ones. Let us ban TikTok (bad Chinese) and if we can accomplish that — wait for it — we can start to regulate internet content.

Nobody needs to read “gay stuff books.“ So much for freedom, at least I have my gun.

Dave Bainter, Oronoco