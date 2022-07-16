Letter: Be an advocate for special needs organizations

Bear Creek Services and all other similar organizations are in difficult financial straits. These are hard times for many folks. Yet, special needs individuals need the services that all organizations such as Bear Creek Services provide.

If nothing else, folks could contact their legislators, as immediate action is needed. No organization can sustain large deficits on a yearly basis.

Finally, special needs individuals have no lobbyists or high-powered budgets to donate to campaigns of influential people serving in the Legislature, Congress, or other offices in hopes of obtaining favorable legislation for their organizations.

The only advocates special needs people have are concerned citizens, who are willing to stand in the gap for those who need our help! Please be an advocate!

Al Johnsrud, Rochester