The featured front page article, “Not without Hope,” on Wednesday, March 25, really troubled me. I certainly am not upset with the newspaper broadcasting this news. Rather, I am shocked and angry that the American Cancer Society (ACS) chose to close Hope Lodge. This has been a stable resource in Rochester for cancer patients to obtain free accommodations while they are being treated here in Rochester at Mayo Clinic. The article explains that the reasoning for the closure was for the safety of the guests with the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the article stated, “Most of the cancer patients staying there have compromised immune systems and are especially susceptible to the virus.” I see this as the key reason to NOT close their lodges throughout the country. De facto, in order to even exist, these establishments have already had to take measures for housing immuno-compromised patrons: (1) keep an ultra-clean environment, (2) monitor and limit the number of outsiders entering the buildings, and (3) provide a quiet place for added rest, in proximity to medical care facilities. Because the ACS expelled their guests from Hope Lodge, these visitors to Rochester were forced to find other lodging, which would require expending physical and emotional energy moving, and, in most, if not all cases, would be to a place of significantly higher risk – hotels where the general visiting population would be. Also, adding to their stress would be the daily costs for lodging, and if unable to pay, the patients simply returned to their own communities and thus stopped their treatment plans. Cancer patients who already have multiple stressors and health issues should be treated better by the organization that is supposedly working on their behalf. The actions of the ACS were despicable! I certainly hope that other facilities housing clinic patients will not be following the error of the ACS.
Dan Bergen, Rochester