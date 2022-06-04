Letter: Bicyclists' courtesy is appreciated
We are part of The Trust Project.
Bikers are careful to observe stoplights and signs for safety, but we should also be mindful of bikers and pedestrians sharing the same paths, especially when passing.
Simply announcing, “I’m passing on the left,” or even “passing on the left,” provides a warning to bikers or pedestrians ahead. This may reduce the chance of an accident in the event a biker unknowingly swerves or moves into the biker’s path. The same courtesy also reduces a pedestrian’s fright as the biker passes.
Thoughtful acts of courtesy can go a long way toward making bikers more welcome on bike paths and provides safer travel for all.
Neath Folger, Rochester
Well, another deranged kid has gone out with a spray of bullets, taking 19 school children and two teachers with him. Now, we can again listen to the usual excuses as to why such things happen in our great country, with no one accepting the real reasons why it will continue to occur, when they are part of the problem.
It is with dismay that we are writing in response to your May 27 article by Post-Bulletin reporter Matt Stolle, claiming that the GOP is poised to win the Congressional seat in the 1st District special election. His report draws invalid conclusions about the expected outcome of the Aug. 9 special election, basing these conclusions on voter turnout in the May 24 primary, which amounted to only 13% of CD1 registered voters.
As Minnesotans, we rightfully celebrate our best-in-the-nation voter participation, our neighborliness and our high quality public education system. We recognize that civic activity, generosity and investing in the development of children and young adults are not only morally right but necessary for the maintenance of our high quality of life and the strength of our economy.
In response to "Pregnant? Keep the child if possible."