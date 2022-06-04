Letter: Bicyclists' courtesy is appreciated

Bikers are careful to observe stoplights and signs for safety, but we should also be mindful of bikers and pedestrians sharing the same paths, especially when passing.

Simply announcing, “I’m passing on the left,” or even “passing on the left,” provides a warning to bikers or pedestrians ahead. This may reduce the chance of an accident in the event a biker unknowingly swerves or moves into the biker’s path. The same courtesy also reduces a pedestrian’s fright as the biker passes.

Thoughtful acts of courtesy can go a long way toward making bikers more welcome on bike paths and provides safer travel for all.

Neath Folger, Rochester