Letter: Biden, Democrats have country on the wrong course

President Biden is breaking lots of records, but they are all bad ones.

His age and gaffs are not the primary cause. Biden's policies do not work. His rapid transition away from fossil fuels without adequate green replacements is causing record-breaking gasoline, diesel and energy prices. His border policies allow record numbers of migrants to cross the border and cause record numbers of fentanyl deaths.

His economic policies cause record inflation and his proposed solutions will make inflation worse. Record numbers of crimes are being committed due to ineffective law enforcement policies of Biden and Democrats at all levels of government.

Defunding the police policies are causing officers to leave the profession in droves. And appropriately, Biden's approval rating is at a record low.

Glenn Oliphant, Rochester